Anker’s newly-released Soundcore Strike Gaming Headsets are on sale from $29

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Soundcore Strike 3 Gaming Headset for $33.99 shipped. That’s a $16 savings and is the lowest offer we have tracked. This recently-released headset from Anker offers virtual 7.1 surround sound, allowing you to more easily pinpoint where enemies are while also yielding an immersive experience. Each ear cup features a 52mm driver that delivers “punch and power.” Ratings are light, but good with 4.7/5 stars so far. Continue reading for more deals.

We also spotted the Anker Soundcore Strike 1 Gaming Headset for $28.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s about 20% off and marks the first price drop we have seen. While this gaming headset is quite similar to the featured model above, it lacks virtual 7.1 surround sound. That being said, it is a few bucks cheaper, allowing you to choose your own priorities. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Already have a pair of AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones? Consider opting for Avantree Leaf instead. It plugs into a PlayStation 4 or Switch and delivers easy-to-use Bluetooth capabilities to either console. I’ve been using this product for months now and have zero complaints so far.

Anker Soundcore Strike 3 features:

Stop Listening, Start Feeling: Put yourself at the center of the action with virtual 7.1 surround sound. Oversized 52mm drivers ensure the sound of your victory is delivered with punch and power.

Superhuman Hearing: Get an in-game advantage thanks to a specially designed driver enclosure that emphasizes the sound of gunfire and footsteps to pinpoint enemy positions.

