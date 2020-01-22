Apple AirPods with Qi charging hit one of the best Amazon prices at $160 ($40 off)

Amazon is offering the second generation Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $159.99 shipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. When it comes to true wireless earbuds, AirPods tend to win against competition. This is largely due to proprietary features like ‘Hey Siri’, Apple’s H1 chip, a Lightning connector, and the ability to charge via a Qi mat. Today’s Amazon price is so compelling that I even cashed in on the sale. Hit up our review to learn more.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to score this dual wireless charger for $25 when clipping the on-page coupon. If you’re like me, having two separate Qi charging stations seems like a cluttered mess. Luckily this inexpensive solution will keep your nightstand or desk in order while simultaneously charging two devices. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by over 800 Amazon shoppers.

Another way to wrap up today’s purchase involves swinging by today’s roundup of smartphone accessories. The headlining product there has to be RAVPower’s 20000mAh Solar Power Bank at $27. This off-the-grid charging solution is bound to come in handy a few times this spring and summer.

For those of you that don’t need wireless charging capabilities, Amazon is still offering the standard AirPods for $129.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case features:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

