JBL Charge 3 provides 20-hours of audio in a waterproof design: $80 (20% off)

- Jan. 22nd 2020 4:22 pm ET

Woot is currently offering the JBL Charge 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker for $79.99 Prime shipped. Delivery adds $6 otherwise. Usually selling for $100, like you’ll find at Amazon and directly from JBL, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is $9 under the Amazon all-time low, and one of the best discounts we’ve tracked all-time. Sporting an IPX7 waterproof design, this speaker can keep the tunes going for 20-hours at a time, ensuring you can rock out all-day long. You can even connect multiple speakers together for a stereo setup. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $22 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge. With over 46,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

We’re also still seeing up to 20% discounts on Ultimate Ears’ UE BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 speakers, which have returned to Amazon lows with prices from $120.

JBL Charge 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker features:

JBL Charge 3 is the ultimate, high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful stereo sound and a power bank all in one package. The Charge 3 takes the party everywhere, poolside or in the rain, thanks to the waterproof design, durable fabric and rugged housing.

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

