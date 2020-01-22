JBL Charge 3 provides 20-hours of audio in a waterproof design: $80 (20% off)

Woot is currently offering the JBL Charge 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker for $79.99 Prime shipped. Delivery adds $6 otherwise. Usually selling for $100, like you’ll find at Amazon and directly from JBL, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is $9 under the Amazon all-time low, and one of the best discounts we’ve tracked all-time. Sporting an IPX7 waterproof design, this speaker can keep the tunes going for 20-hours at a time, ensuring you can rock out all-day long. You can even connect multiple speakers together for a stereo setup. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $22 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge. With over 46,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

We’re also still seeing up to 20% discounts on Ultimate Ears’ UE BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 speakers, which have returned to Amazon lows with prices from $120.

JBL Charge 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker features:

JBL Charge 3 is the ultimate, high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful stereo sound and a power bank all in one package. The Charge 3 takes the party everywhere, poolside or in the rain, thanks to the waterproof design, durable fabric and rugged housing.

