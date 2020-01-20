UE BOOM 3 + MEGABOOM 3 speakers return to Amazon lows from $120 (Up to 20% off)

Amazon currently offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $119.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy. Good for a 20% savings, today’s offer matches the second-best offer all-time and is tied with our previous mention for the Amazon low. Delivering up to 15 hours of 360-degree audio playback, BOOM 3 touts a water-, dust- and drop-proof design. This speaker also has Ultimate Ears’ Magic Button for effortless control of your music and can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

We also spotted a discount on the higher-end Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $169.99 shipped at Amazon. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $200, that saves you $30 and matches the Amazon all-time low. UE’s MEGABOOM 3 features similar functionality to the standard BOOM 3 like an IP67 water- and dust-proof design, but with 20-hour battery life, a more powerful speaker array, and more. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from 190 customers.

Prefer to add some upgraded audio to your home theater? This morning we spotted a 33% discount on Polk’s Command Sound Bar at $199. With Alexa integration in tow, this is a great option for those who have invested in Amazon’s smart home ecosystem.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is a super-portable wireless speaker built for adventure. It rocks immersive 360° sound with deep bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note. But BOOM 3 also hangs tough. It’s seriously waterproof, dustproof, and drop proof which means you can bring vibes anywhere.

