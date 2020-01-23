Amazon has loads of health supplements/vitamins from $8 today (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, MAV Nutrition (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 30% or more off a series of its nutrition products. You can score a 120-count of MAV Nutrition Omega 3 Fish Oil tablets for $12.07. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s deal is roughly 40% off the going rate and is the best we have tracked on Amazon in years. This is “100% natural and pure with no additives.” It contains 3,600mg of fish oil fatty acids, 864mg of DHA and 1,296mg of EPA per serving. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,600 Amazon customers. Head below for even more vitamins, health supplements, and health product deals.

From digestive enzymes, fat burners, and probiotics to multivitamins, Melatonin chewables and collagen powder, today’s sale has a little bit of something for everyone. The deals start from $8 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25.

But we have loads of notable deals on items to help with your 2020 fitness goals. Fitbit’s Inspire HR band dropped to $70 in today’s Gold Box deals. Also, today is the day if you’re in the market for Apple’s truly wireless AirPods. The Pro model is currently at the Amazon low and the standard SKU is starting from $160 today.

MAV Nutrition Omega 3 Fish Oil tablets:

QUALITY SOURCE OF OMEGA 3. Not all Omega 3 is high quality! The Omega 3 found in Fish Oil contians unique essential fats including EPA and DHA, known to decrease inflammation and support overall health and wellness*. MAV Fish Oil is higher quality than competitor brands and contains more EPA and DHA per serving.

PREMIUM SERIES NATURALLY SOURCED. Omega 3 fatty acids are widely considered one of the most critical supplements you can put in your body.* Our Premium Series Fish Oil is 100% natural and pure with no additives, and contains 3,600mg Fish Oil Fatty Acids, including 864 mg DHA, 1,296 mg EPA per serving.

