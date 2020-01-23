Fitbit’s Inspire HR band tracks sleep, heart rate, and more at $70 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate + Fitness Tracker for $69.95 shipped. Regularly $100, like it still fetches at Best Buy and Walmart, today’s deal is within $1 of the Amazon Black Friday price and the best we can find. Compatible with iOS, Android and Windows 10 devices, Fitbit Inspire can track heart rate, calories burned, and resting heart rate as well as activity metrics like steps, distance, active minutes, and more. Other features include water resistance up to 50-meters, 5-days of battery life per charge, and even the ability to provide sleep tracking data. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Starting from $6 at Amazon, using your savings on some extra bands can be a great way to make this fitness tracker even more versatile. From sport bands to various colors of metal mesh-style options starting at $9, there are plenty of styles here that will only run you a small fraction of you’re savings on today’s lead deal.

Speaking of fitness companions, Apple’s AirPods Pro returned to the Amazon all-time low today while the base-models are down at $160 ($40 off) right now.

Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate + Fitness Tracker:

Utilize 24/7 heart rate to more accurately track calorie burn, resting heart rate & heart rate zones during workouts

Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned. The Fitbit Inspire band is made of a flexible, durable elastomer material similar to that used in many sport watches, and fastens with a peg and loop

Automatically track sleep, plus due to the heart rate feature, get more insights into your light, deep & REM sleep stages

