Enjoy USB-C connectivity on the ASUS Chromebook 14 at $179 (Reg. $260)

Walmart offers the ASUS Chromebook 14 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB (C423NA-DH02) for $179 shipped. Typically selling for $260 at Amazon, today’s offer matches the all-time low there, saves you 32%, and beats our previous mention by $20. This ASUS Chromebook features 64GB of storage as well as 4GB of RAM. Though the most notable feature is a built-in USB-C port, which makes the cut alongside dual USB-A inputs and a microSD card slot for expanding the onboard storage. Expect to enjoy 8-hours of battery life per charge, as well. Over 425 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Chromebooks are known for their portability, so a perfect use of your savings is to keep your new machine protected while out and about. This highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $11 at Amazon will do the trick and even features a water-repellent design.

For more Google-friendly gear, this morning we spotted some discounts on the company’s Assistant-enabled speakers starting at $45. That includes the Home Hub, which has dropped to $54.

ASUS Chromebook 14 features:

The 14″ 32GB C423 Chromebook from ASUS features a 14″ NanoEdge display with thin bezels for a 78% screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, its 180° hinge lets you lay it flat for an easier time sharing onscreen content with others. Specs-wise, it’s built with a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Its display, which is driven by integrated Intel HD graphics, has a 1366 x 768 resolution for crisp, clear HD content playback.

