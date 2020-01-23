Google Home speakers from $45: Home Hub $54 (Reg. up to $129), more

GameStop is offering a pair of notable deals on Google Assistant devices this morning, headlined by Home Hub at $53.97 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $129 and $100 currently at Best Buy. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Rated 4.7/5 stars by a substantial number of Best Buy customers. Head over to our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.”

As part of GameStop’s promotion, you can also pick up a Google Home for $44.97 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. We usually see this smart home speaker sell for $80 these days, with this deal marking a new all-time low. While you’ll miss out on the display featured above, there’s still access to the entire suite of Google Assistant features here, along with music streaming and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prefer Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem? You can currently save on the latest wall clocks with Alexa built-in from $24. There’s also a notable price drop on the Echo Sub, which brings booming audio to your music setup, at $110. Check out all the details on these price drops and more right here.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

