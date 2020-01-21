Amazon is currently offering its Echo Wall Clock Disney Mickey Mouse Edition for $37.49 shipped. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Amazon’s Wall Clock pairs with a variety of its Echo speakers and brings visual alerts to timers thanks to its built-in 60 LED display alongside showing the time. It’s a nifty companion to your Alexa devices and unique addition to your smart home. Plus, this version sports a fun Mickey Mouse design that’s a must-have for Disney fans. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for another Echo Wall Clock deal plus more Amazon devices on sale.

Update: Amazon now offers the standard Echo Wall Clock for $23.99 Prime shipped. Down from $30, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Sporting the same feature set as the Disney version, the only real difference is that this version lacks the Mickey Mouse theming. Rated 4+ stars from 64% of customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

Also on sale today alongside the Echo Wall Clock at Amazon, we’re seeing its Echo Sub for $109.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $130, with today’s offer slashing 15% off, matching our previous mention, and marking the second time we’ve seen it on sale. Those who find their Alexa audio setup to be missing the added punch of deep bass will see Echo Sub as a must-have add-on. It features 100W of bass output through a six-inch woofer and pairs with the existing Echo device lineup. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 3,200 customers.

Disney fans will also want to check out LEGO’s latest batch of BrickHeadz, which assemble Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto. Read up on all the details right here.

Disney Echo Wall Clock features:

Echo Wall Clock – Disney Mickey Mouse Edition helps you stay organized and on time.

Easy-to-read analog clock with iconic design cover shows the time of day.

Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device.

Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.

