Square Enix is now teasing the release of a new Kingdom Hearts mobile game. The long, storied crossover series is scheduled to hit iOS, Android, and other mobile platforms later this year, and this time appears to be focusing on the franchise’s tenured antagonist, Xehanort. Head below the fold for more details.

Kingdom Hearts — a crossover title that brings Disney and Final Fantasy characters into a shared universe — has garnered a cult following since its debut in 2002. While that might not seem all that old by gaming standards, the series spans 13 games across multiple platforms and shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. The latest mainline entry, Kingdom Hearts III, released in January of 2019 and has collected impressive reviews ever since. And now, after moving more than 30 million copies worldwide, the folks at Square Enix are readying what appears to be an all-new Kingdom Hearts mobile game.

New Kingdom Hearts mobile game

While not much is known about the upcoming game, we do have some hints from Square. Firstly, the title is being unveiled on the Project Xehanort Twitter account — a moniker also being used as the working title for the upcoming game.

Xehanort Front and Center

For those unfamiliar, Xehanort is the primary antagonist in the series and has taken on multiple incarnations throughout the years. Considering the naming scheme and the only images currently available for the game (seen above and below), some are speculating it will center around some version of Xehanort. That is likely correct considering the website for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts mobile game carries the tag line “Why did he become the seeker of Darkness?”

Chances are the game will tell the story of how Xehanort came to be in some way, shape, or form, but it’s hard to say for sure at this point.

Square Enix has also launched a “Guess the Name” Twitter campaign on the Project Xehanort site for those of looking to get involved early. The campaign runs until Tuesday, January 28, according to reports, although we aren’t sure if that’s when more info will be made available or not.

Release Date/Platforms:

The new Kingdom Hearts mobile game, or Project Xehanort as it is currently known, is set to release in Spring 2020 on iOS, Android, and Amazon platforms.

