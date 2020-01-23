Say goodbye to pet stains, Hoover Smart Carpet Cleaner now $170 (Reg. $270)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hoover SmartWash Corded Upright Deep Cleaner in green (FH52004PC) for $169.99 shipped. Regularly up to $270 at Best Buy, today’s deal is as much as $100 off and the best we can find. Very similar models are currently on sale for roughly $200 at Amazon and direct from Hoover, for comparison. Ideal for getting rid of pet messes and other stains, this carpet cleaner is also capable of removing dust, hair, debris, and harmful allergens from your floors. It features an auto mix function “for maximum efficiency” along with a dual tank, an 8-foot hose with a 2-in-1 attachment tool and it ships with some cleaning solution to get you started. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Considering how notable today’s deal is, it might make sense for you to use a fraction of your savings on some extra cleaning solution. The included container won’t last forever and the Hoover Paws & Claws Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo is ideal for pet situations. The highly-rated formula also has “Stainguard Technology” which helps to protect your carpets from future issues as well.

You’ll also want to check out our deals on vacuums today. Cordless Dyson stick vacs are starting from $117 right now and you can still score the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum at $100 off.

Hoover SmartWash Corded Upright Deep Cleaner:

Remove stubborn pet messes and dirt from your home with this Hoover SmartWash automatic carpet cleaner. The auto mix and clean feature helps you plan the cleaning process for maximum efficiency, while the dual-tank system is ideal for simple refills and emptying. This Hoover SmartWash automatic carpet cleaner features an ultra-light frame for easy mobility and storage.

