In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some particularly notable offers on titles like Cytus II, Pocket Yoga Teacher, Evertale, Hyperforma, Kingdom Rush games, Iron Marines, Agent A, Leap of Fate, Slayaway Camp, and many more. Every day at this time of morning you’ll find all of the App Store’s best price drops, and we are seeing one of the better collections of deals thus far this year. A complete list has been curated by hand below the fold:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LOMOgraph: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Yoga Teacher: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iWheel Decision Maker Decide: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evertale: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $7)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Leap of Fate: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2020 Mobile: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Destiny 2 Shadowkeep $23.50, God of War $8, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Marbloid: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sketch Pictures- Pencil Sketch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Space Borders: Alien Encounter: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Drum Tuner – iDrumTune Pro: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pocket Clothier: $3 (Reg. $5)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!