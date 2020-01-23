Today’s Best Game Deals: Destiny 2 Shadowkeep $23.50, God of War $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Destiny 2: Shadowkeep for $23.44 in digital form via PSN. You’ll find it for the same price on the Xbox marketplace right now. Regularly $35, this is the lowest total we have tracked. You do not need the main game to play this standalone expansion which includes a new location, story missions/quests, exotic gear, and more. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including God of War, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remastered, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition, Mass Effect Andromeda, Dragon Quest XI S, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- God of War $8 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster $30 (Reg. $50)
- Our World is Ended $20 (Reg. $40)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive $11.50 (Reg. $15)
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $10+)
- Dragon Quest XI S $50 (Reg. $60)
- Darksiders: Warmastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Digital PS4 indie game sale from $4
- Killer Queen Black $10 (Reg. $20)
- Octopath Traveler $50 (Reg. $60)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Outer Wilds $20 (Reg. $25)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $5 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $37 (Reg. $70)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order $60
- Plus $10 credit + Animal Crossing Phone badge
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon Buy 2 Games Get 1 FREE
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $20 ($45+ value)
- Madden NFL 20 Standard $30 (Reg. $60)
