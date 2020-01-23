Today’s Best Game Deals: Destiny 2 Shadowkeep $23.50, God of War $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Destiny 2: Shadowkeep for $23.44 in digital form via PSN. You’ll find it for the same price on the Xbox marketplace right now. Regularly $35, this is the lowest total we have tracked. You do not need the main game to play this standalone expansion which includes a new location, story missions/quests, exotic gear, and more. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including God of War, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remastered, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition, Mass Effect Andromeda, Dragon Quest XI S, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

