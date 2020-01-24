Secure your home at $94 off with a 5-piece Ring Alarm Kit, now $105

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Alarm 5-piece Home Security Kit for $104.99 shipped when coupon code GG10 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $94 off what Amazon charges and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. I’ve been using Ring products like Video Doorbell 2 for going on three years now. Setup and management have always been simple. This specific kit includes a Ring Alarm base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. After everything is up and running, you’ll be able to configure smartphone notifications for activities like a door or window opening and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Hopefully it’ll never be needed, but today’s savings leave you with enough to score Ring’s $35 Panic Button. As you’d expect, when activated it sounds the Ring Alarm siren. If you’re subscribed to Ring Protect Plus it’ll also notify emergency responders. Having this around is a simple way to provide the entire home with an additional layer of safety.

The Alarm kit above isn’t the only Ring product we’ve found on sale. In fact, we have several. Swing by yesterday’s roundup to find Ring Video Doorbell 2 at an all-time low of $90 along with some other products.

Ring Alarm 5-piece Home Security Kit features:

Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!