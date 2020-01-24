Google Nest Protect will smarten up smoke and CO detection at $90 (Reg. $119)

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Protect Smart Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Wired Detector for $89.99 shipped when coupon code PRO9R has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $29 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats our last mention by $4. With Google Nest Protect, you can finally adopt a smart smoke and carbon monoxide detector. After you’ve installed it smartphone notifications can be delivered and you’ll have the ability to “hush” obnoxious beeping by simply walking near the detector with the Nest app open. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If the detectors in your home are already doing the trick, you can wisen them up with Ring’s Smoke and CO Listener for $35. This connects to an existing Ring Alarm Security System and identifies when detectors go off. From there you’ll be all set and ready to receive smartphone alerts no matter where you are.

If you don’t already have Ring Alarm Security System, you can get started today with a 5-piece kit for the low price of $105. That’s a savings of $94 off what Amazon is charging right now.

Google Nest Protect features:

Nest Protect sends you a message when there’s a problem or the batteries run low.

Nest Protect speaks up if there’s smoke or CO and tells you where it is, so you know what to do.

Carbon monoxide is an invisible, poisonous gas. Nest Protect tells you where it’s hiding.

