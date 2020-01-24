Magazine subs from under $5/yr: Men’s/Women’s Health, Wired, GQ, Esquire, more

DiscountMags has now kicked-off this weekend’s sale. Clocking in with over 75 discounted titles, you’ll find many of the most popular magazines out there on sale today including Wired, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, Bon Appetit, Esquire, and many more. Starting at under $5 per year, everything ships free each month and there are no auto-renewal charges on these subscriptions. Head below for more details.

As usual with these weekend sales at DiscountMags, most of the titles in the sale are at very notable prices. All of the aforementioned mags are at the best price we can find. But some standouts here would have to be the Men’s and Women’s Health magazine deals at $4.95 per year each. Men’s Health, for example, sells for $15 per year at Amazon where it very rarely drops down to $5. You can score a 4-month trial sub for $1 if you’re unsure about committing to a full year. But just remember to manually cancel that subscription before it has lapsed or Amazon will renew it at what could be full price.

One title you might want to avoid is Car and Driver. While the $5 per year price in this weekend’s sale is certainly notable, you can score 4-years for just $12 right here using our exclusive code.

We also happen to have just posted this week’s best deals from ComiXology. Featuring deals at up to 71% off and starting from $1, you’ll find Marvel graphic novels along with Spider-Man origin stories and much more with deep discounts.

Men’s Health is an essential read for guys who want to look better, feel better, and live better. But Men’s Health isn’t just a magazine. It’s the solution-for every bit of chaos, confusion, or suffering that the world can inflict on the male of the species. Belly fat. Fatheaded bosses. Exercise plateaus. Exercise excuses. Her boredom. His boredom. The fast-food menu. The wine list. We give men the tools, strategies, and motivation to handle all of this and more.

