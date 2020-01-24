ComiXology snaps up to 71% off Marvel Infinity Gauntlet titles + more from $1

ComiXology is ending the week by kicking off its Marvel Infinity Gauntlet sale. You’ll find a wide variety of graphic novels and single issues at upwards of 71% off with deals starting under $1. One standout amongst all of the deals is on Infinity at $9.99. Also available for free with ComiXology Unlimited. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer saves you $25 and matches the lowest price we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 866-page graphic novel details all of the events leading up to the Avengers’ iconic battle with the mad titan Thanos. If you loved Infinity War and Endgame, then adding this comic to your collection is a must. Head below for additional Marvel deals and more.

Other notable Marvel comic deals:

Consider yourself more of a Spider-Man fan? ComiXology is also discounting a selection of Marvel reads starring Miles Morales. Deals in this sale start at under $1 here and range from origin story issues to epic team-up novels. Shop the entire collection right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Infinity synopsis:

Thanos makes his world-shattering return, and his armies fire the opening shots of a galactic war that will be fought both on Earth and in deep space – with our heroes caught between both battles! As the mad Titan’s secrets are revealed, the Inhumans’ city of Attilan falls, and the members of the Illuminati find themselves on the front line!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!