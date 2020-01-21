Score 4-years of Car and Driver Magazine for less than one: $12 (Reg. $80)

DiscountMags is now offering 4-years of Car and Driver Magazine for $12 with free delivery every month. Simply use our exclusive 9TO5TOYS code at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $20 per year and currently on sale for $15 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $68 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching our usual exclusive offers outside of the once-per-year holiday deals. And remember, you can use this offer to extend your existing subscription at a discount or send it to a friend as a gift. Head below for more details.

Car and Driver is the perfect subscription for car enthusiasts. It covers everything from road tests and reviews to motorsports, industry news, and it very rarely goes for any less than this.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Prefer you some graphic novels? ComiXology is now offering Dark Horse Hellboy novels and Marvel titles starting from $1. You’ll also want to give our winter reading list a look before claiming your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies (Reg. $6).

Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!