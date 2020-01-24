Nest’s svelte 3rd Generation Smart Thermostat falls to $190 (Save up to $60)

AllDayZip via Rakuten is offering the Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat for $189.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy, but if you’d prefer to shop at Amazon it’s currently available there for under $212. Today’s deal is one of the best we’ve tracked in months. When it comes to aesthetics, few smart thermostats come close to the look Nest has pulled off. Buyers will gain an elegant design that’s dead simple to adjust by twisting in one direction or the other. On top of that, it’s quite smart with the ability to learn climate preferences automatically and adjust to reduce your energy bill. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re less concerned about looks and would rather score HomeKit compatibility, consider Emerson’s Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $98. Not only does it work with Apple’s ecosystem, Alexa and Assistant support is also onboard.

Have aging smoke detectors? It just so happens that Google Nest Protect is available for $90 which shaves nearly $30 off what you’d typically spend.

Nest Thermostat features:

Nest introduces the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat. With four beautiful colors to choose from and an easy to read display, this thermostat will help make your home not only smart but energy efficient. With just a few manual adjustments, the Nest Thermostat can learn your habits and start to save you money by automatically adjusting the temperature.

