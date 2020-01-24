Snag 50 VELCRO reusable cable ties for just $3 at Amazon (Save 45%)

Amazon currently offers a 50-pack of VELCRO One Wrap Thin Cable Ties for $2.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $5.50, today’s offer saves you 45% and matches the Amazon all-time low. Each velcro tie included here is 8-inches long, making them versatile enough for tackling everything from organizing cables in your everyday carry to eliminating clutter from a desk setup. In this pack you’ll get an assortment of 25 black and 25 gray ties. I’ve personally been using these options for years now and would wholeheartedly recommend. Note: Shipping is currently delayed until January 29, though you can still lock-in your order now. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

For just $3, you’re not likely to find really any more budget-friendly alternatives on Amazon. Other options mostly sell for around $6 or more, so today’s lead offer is about as good as it gets for picking up bulk cable ties. Though you can save a tad more when opting for a 4-pack of Nite Ize Rubber Gear Ties for $2.50 at Amazon. These best-sellers take a different approach to the lead deal while still tidying up cables and the like.

If your latest purchase has you thinking it’s time to clean up other aspects of your workstation, definitely swing by our helpful guide. We go over a few different tips and tricks for cable management and more.

VELCRO One Wrap Thin Cable Ties features:

Secure large cords and bulky cables with ease. Get organized fast with these simple to use, self-fastening thin ties that will contain and store cords and wires quickly and safely. These bundling ties are ideal fasteners for cord organization, wire management, and securing loose or extra-long cords out of the way. Strong, trusted, and used by data and network centers across the globe; these fasteners can be reused and repositioned when arranging computer, appliance and electronic wires.

