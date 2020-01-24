Woot 1-day iPhone sale from $140: iPhone 8 $230, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering various certified refurbished iPhone models from $139.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be charged. Our top pick the refurbished Apple iPhone 8 for $229.99. This model is made for AT&T only. When available, Apple charges $499 at its refurb storefront. Today’s offer is $100 less than our previous mention. iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a “scratch and dent” device. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind.
iPhone 8 features:
- Unlocked, SIM-Free, Model A1863
- 4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology
- A11 Bionic chip with embedded M11 motion coprocessor
- Talk time (wireless) up to 14 hours
- LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
- Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
- NFC with reader mode
- 12-megapixel camera
- Digital zoom up to 5x
- 1080p HD video recording
