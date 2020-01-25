Sony’s top-tier ANC Wireless Headphones receive $118 discount, now $230

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony ANC Wireless Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $229.95 shipped when coupon code ALT25 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $118 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats our last mention by $10. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30-hours of playback and even wields built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. USB-C connectivity makes these stand out from some of its well-known competitors. We dubbed them “the new ANC king” in our hands-on review. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the price tag above is too still too hefty, consider Anker’s Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Headphones for $35 when clipping the on-page coupon. Despite being so inexpensive, these alternatives wield high-resolution audio capabilities and a USB-C port for charging.

More of a Beats fan? Well it just so happens that Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro are both $50 off in all colors. Swing by our roundup to see which style will fit you best.

Sony ANC Wireless Headphones features:

Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience

Alexa-enabled for hands-free voice access to music, information, and more

Control music tracks and volume, activate your voice assistant and take phone calls

Get up to 30hrs of battery life on a single charge / 5hrs of playback on a 10min charge

