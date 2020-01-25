Sony’s top-tier ANC Wireless Headphones receive $118 discount, now $230

- Jan. 25th 2020 9:27 am ET

$230
0

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony ANC Wireless Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $229.95 shipped when coupon code ALT25 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $118 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats our last mention by $10. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30-hours of playback and even wields built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. USB-C connectivity makes these stand out from some of its well-known competitors. We dubbed them “the new ANC king” in our hands-on review. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the price tag above is too still too hefty, consider Anker’s Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Headphones for $35 when clipping the on-page coupon. Despite being so inexpensive, these alternatives wield high-resolution audio capabilities and a USB-C port for charging.

More of a Beats fan? Well it just so happens that Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro are both $50 off in all colors. Swing by our roundup to see which style will fit you best.

Sony ANC Wireless Headphones features:

  • Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience
  • Alexa-enabled for hands-free voice access to music, information, and more
  • Control music tracks and volume, activate your voice assistant and take phone calls
  • Get up to 30hrs of battery life on a single charge / 5hrs of playback on a 10min charge

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$230
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Rakuten

Rakuten
Sony

About the Author