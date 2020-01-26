Amazon’s new Alexa-enabled Echo Buds get first price drop to $90 (Reg. $130)

- Jan. 26th 2020 9:33 am ET

Amazon is currently offering its new true wireless Echo Buds for $89.99 shipped. Normally selling for $130, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, marks the first time we’ve seen them on sale, and a new all-time low. Featuring hands-free access to Alexa, Amazon’s new earbuds deliver active noise reduction powered by Bose. There’s up to 5-hours of music playback per charge, which steps up to 20 with the included charging case. Plus, built-in touch controls bring up native voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant. You’ll also receive a 3-month Audible trial for free. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4 star rating from 60% of customers. Learn more in our launch coverage.

For those who don’t need the added fitness features or increased water-resistance, consider the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds instead. These $30 earbuds feature water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20 hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 6,800 customers. 

We’re also still seeing AirPods Pro on sale, which have returned to an Amazon all-time low price.

Amazon Echo Buds features:

Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, dynamic audio. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise. Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play Audible audiobooks, make calls, or get directions—just ask. Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device—just press and hold your earbud. Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case.

