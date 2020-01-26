Get 16 Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable batters for $30 shipped

Amazon offers a 16-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable batteries for $29.87 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $35 with today’s deal representing the best price in over a year at Amazon. Discounts are hard to find on Panasonic’s eneloop batteries, so you might as well jump into 2020 with some rechargeables. This bundle includes 16 AA rechargeable batteries. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great for a number of applications. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Perhaps you’re not ready to pick up this many batteries? Go with a 4-pack instead and save nearly 50%. This is a great way to dabble in the Panasonic ecosystem, but of course, be sure to note that you’ll need to pick up a wall charger with any of today’s deals to truly leverage all of the benefits here.

Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for additional markdowns on eco-friendly gear that will not only help save you money, but also cut down on energy usage as well.

Panasonic eneloop Batteries feature:

  • Recharge up to 2100 times
  • Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)
  • 2000mAh type, 1900mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery
  • Pre-Charged at the factory using solar power and ready to use
  • No memory effect – batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged

