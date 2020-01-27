Score a new low on HP’s Sprocket Portable Photo Printer from $47.50 (Save $80)

Amazon is currently offering the HP Sprocket Smartphone-enabled Portable Photo Printer for $49.85 shipped. Also at Best Buy and Target. RedCard members will be able to bring the price down to $47.50. Normally selling for $130, today’s offer is $20 or more under the previous price drop and marks a new all-time low. HP Sprocket lets you turn photos captured on your iPhone into Polaroid-like physical prints. It pairs with your device over Bluetooth and prints 2×3-inch photos. This is a great way to enjoy pictures taken at family gatherings, with friends and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 565 customers. More below.

A perfect way to use your savings is to stock up on some of Polaroid’s Zink photo paper. Over at Amazon, a 20-pack is marked down to $5, which will still leave you with some cash left over from today’s deal.

Speaking of photography, we just recently took a hand-on look at the Canon EOS R, where we put it to the test to see if this is the best camera for capturing travel adventures.

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer features:

Produce wallet-sized copies of smartphone photos with this HP Sprocket 2nd Edition instant photo printer. It comes with a 10-sheet pack of 2″ x 3″ photo paper for instant prints, and it lets you enjoy augmented reality features via the companion app. Connect this Bluetooth-enabled HP Sprocket 2nd Edition instant photo printer with various compatible gadgets for quick wireless printing.

