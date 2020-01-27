Score a new low on HP’s Sprocket Portable Photo Printer from $47.50 (Save $80)

- Jan. 27th 2020 1:47 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the HP Sprocket Smartphone-enabled Portable Photo Printer for $49.85 shipped. Also at Best Buy and Target. RedCard members will be able to bring the price down to $47.50. Normally selling for $130, today’s offer is $20 or more under the previous price drop and marks a new all-time low. HP Sprocket lets you turn photos captured on your iPhone into Polaroid-like physical prints. It pairs with your device over Bluetooth and prints 2×3-inch photos. This is a great way to enjoy pictures taken at family gatherings, with friends and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 565 customers. More below.

A perfect way to use your savings is to stock up on some of Polaroid’s Zink photo paper. Over at Amazon, a 20-pack is marked down to $5, which will still leave you with some cash left over from today’s deal.

Speaking of photography, we just recently took a hand-on look at the Canon EOS R, where we put it to the test to see if this is the best camera for capturing travel adventures.

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer features:

Produce wallet-sized copies of smartphone photos with this HP Sprocket 2nd Edition instant photo printer. It comes with a 10-sheet pack of 2″ x 3″ photo paper for instant prints, and it lets you enjoy augmented reality features via the companion app. Connect this Bluetooth-enabled HP Sprocket 2nd Edition instant photo printer with various compatible gadgets for quick wireless printing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy HP

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go