Assemble LEGO’s Star Wars AT-AP Walker for $49 (Reg. $60), more kits from $11

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith AT-AP Walker 75234 for $48.89 shipped. That’s good for a nearly 20% discount from the going rate, is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. With nearly 700-pieces, this kit stacks up to a 9-inch tall walker complete with detailed cockpit, articulated legs, and movable turret. It also includes two clone troopers, two battle droids, and Chewbacca minifigures to reenact scenes from Revenge of the SithBe sure to head below for even more LEGO deals from $11.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

In case you missed it from last week, LEGO is letting Star Wars fans decide on the next Ultimate Collector’s set. You’ll find all the information as well as how to cast your vote right here.

AT-AP Walker features:

