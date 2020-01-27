Assemble LEGO’s Star Wars AT-AP Walker for $49 (Reg. $60), more kits from $11

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith AT-AP Walker 75234 for $48.89 shipped. That’s good for a nearly 20% discount from the going rate, is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. With nearly 700-pieces, this kit stacks up to a 9-inch tall walker complete with detailed cockpit, articulated legs, and movable turret. It also includes two clone troopers, two battle droids, and Chewbacca minifigures to reenact scenes from Revenge of the Sith. Be sure to head below for even more LEGO deals from $11.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

In case you missed it from last week, LEGO is letting Star Wars fans decide on the next Ultimate Collector’s set. You’ll find all the information as well as how to cast your vote right here.

AT-AP Walker features:

Add some heavy firepower to any LEGO® fan’s collection with the tough LEGO Star Wars™ 75234 AT-AP Walker. This impressive Imperial walker features articulated legs and a retractable third leg, plus an opening top and sides that reveal a detailed 2-minifigure cockpit. This walking tank model also includes a rotating and elevating top turret with a seat for a minifigure and a spring-loaded shooter for exciting battling action. With Chewbacca, Clone Commander Gree and Kashyyyk Clone Trooper figures plus 2 Kashyyyk Battle Droid LEGO figures, this collectible construction toy makes for a great birthday gift for kids.

