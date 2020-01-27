Microsoft’s Series 2 Xbox One Elite Controller is down at $150 shipped today

B&H is now offering the Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller for $149.99 shipped. Price reflected in the cart. Regularly $180 at Microsoft and currently on sale for $173 at Amazon, today’s deal is more than 16% off the going rate, $10 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we have tracked thus far outside of some limited Rakuten offers. Along with 40-hours of gameplay per charge, this is one of the first Microsoft gamepads with built-in battery technology and USB-C charging. You’ll also find the usual set of customization options, paddle shapes and interchangeable thumbsticks to tailor the controller specifically to your play style. Head below the fold for more gaming deals and news updates.

We just recently went hands-on with Microsoft’s latest pro controller where we said the “additional upgrades in the Elite Series 2 make a great thing even better.” Now that Microsoft has confirmed it will be compatible with Xbox Series X, go give our video review a watch and bring one home for $150 today.

Now if the customization options and built-in USB-C charging don’t get you excited, the $150 sale price might still be overly steep for you. The standard Xbox gamepad is likely worth a look at $47 or so if the wired AmazonBasics option at $25 is too underwhelming for you.

You can also score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today for just $20, down from the usual $45.

Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller:

Play like a pro with the all new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes

Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app

Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB C cable to play across your Xbox One and Windows 10 devices

