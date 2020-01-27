Today’s Gold Box features the latest Tile trackers from $13 Prime shipped

- Jan. 27th 2020 7:09 am ET

From $13
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off the latest Tile Trackers. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals start at $13. Our top pick is a 2-pack of Tile Stickers for $23.99. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and an Amazon all-time low. You can opt for a 4-pack at $39.99 (Reg. $60). Stickers feature 150-foot Bluetooth range, three-year battery life, and a built-in speaker to help you find them when lost. Adding Amazon’s smart speakers is a great companion with access to Alexa and the ability to find your Tile Stickers with a simple voice command. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Another standout deal is the Tile Essentials 4-pack for $39.99. It typically goes for $70 with today’s deal delivering yet another Amazon all-time low. This bundle includes a little bit of everything from Tile with two Stickers, one Mate, and one Slim in the box. This is a great way to build or expand a Tile tracking system, easily attaching to various devices, your wallet, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s Tile Gold Box here for additional deals on various trackers and more.

Tile Sticker features:

  • The New Tile Sticker sticks to virtually anything; Our small, waterproof Bluetooth tracker has an adhesive back, 3 year battery life and 150 feet range; It provides effortless, long term convenience; For more details, see Product Description below
  • Ring your things: use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 150 feet Bluetooth range
  • Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

