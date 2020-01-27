Under Armour’s Scrimmage Backpack fits a 16-inch MacBook Pro: $23.50 (Save 30%)

- Jan. 27th 2020 1:44 pm ET

$23.50
0

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 in Academy/White for $23.62 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got a MacBook or similarly-sized laptop, this stylish backpack has a dedicated sleeve for it to rest in. It’s roomy enough for Apple’s largest MacBook, the 16-inch Pro. Since hauling a backpack can get warm, Under Armour has surrounded this bag in HeatGear fabric that is “super-breathable” and able to both wick sweat and regulate body temperature. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Have a smaller laptop or Chromebook? Consider Nike’s Brasilia Medium Training Backpack for $18. This backpack should suit many 13-inch laptops and features a water-resistant bottom panel to protect any gear stored inside.

Oh, and don’t forget that you can slide Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad into your new bag for up to $99 off. Both Amazon and Best Buy are in on this deal, allowing you to upgrade an aging iPad for as little as $250.

Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack features:

  • UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish that keeps you dry in any wet weather situation.
  • HeatGear is a super-breathable fabric that wicks sweat and regulates body temperature so you feel cooler, drier, and lighter than ever.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$23.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

iPad Accessories Under Armour Backpack

About the Author