Under Armour’s Scrimmage Backpack fits a 16-inch MacBook Pro: $23.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 in Academy/White for $23.62 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got a MacBook or similarly-sized laptop, this stylish backpack has a dedicated sleeve for it to rest in. It’s roomy enough for Apple’s largest MacBook, the 16-inch Pro. Since hauling a backpack can get warm, Under Armour has surrounded this bag in HeatGear fabric that is “super-breathable” and able to both wick sweat and regulate body temperature. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Have a smaller laptop or Chromebook? Consider Nike’s Brasilia Medium Training Backpack for $18. This backpack should suit many 13-inch laptops and features a water-resistant bottom panel to protect any gear stored inside.

Oh, and don’t forget that you can slide Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad into your new bag for up to $99 off. Both Amazon and Best Buy are in on this deal, allowing you to upgrade an aging iPad for as little as $250.

Under Armour Scrimmage Backpack features:

UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish that keeps you dry in any wet weather situation.

HeatGear is a super-breathable fabric that wicks sweat and regulates body temperature so you feel cooler, drier, and lighter than ever.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

