Take $300 off Apple’s high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro at one of its best prices

B&H currently offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/1TB in Space Gray for $2,399 shipped. That’s $300 off the going rate, like you’d find direct from Apple, is $150 under our previous mention, and one of the best we’ve seen to date on this configuration. Housed within a redesigned footprint, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a new Magic keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. This model comes outfitted with 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU. As accustomed for the Pro line these days, you’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports plus the Touch Bar, which has been upgraded this time around to add physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Use some of your savings to outfit your new MacBook Pro in Apple’s official 16-inch Leather Sleeve. It’s comprised of high-quality European Leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining for keeping your machine protected on-the-go. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Or if you want to pair some legacy peripherals with the machine, grab Anker’s 7-in-1 PowerExpand USB-C Hub instead.

Find more deals on everything Apple in our guide, including official iPhone cases, iTunes content, and more.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Designed for those who defy limits and change the world, the new MacBook Pro is by far the most powerful notebook we’ve ever made. With an immersive 16-inch Retina display, superfast processors, next-generation graphics, the largest battery capacity ever in a MacBook Pro, a new Magic Keyboard, and massive storage, it’s the ultimate pro notebook for the ultimate user.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!