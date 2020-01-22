Take $300 off Apple’s high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro at one of its best prices

- Jan. 22nd 2020 10:00 am ET

0

B&H currently offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/1TB in Space Gray for $2,399 shipped. That’s $300 off the going rate, like you’d find direct from Apple, is $150 under our previous mention, and one of the best we’ve seen to date on this configuration. Housed within a redesigned footprint, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a new Magic keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. This model comes outfitted with 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU. As accustomed for the Pro line these days, you’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports plus the Touch Bar, which has been upgraded this time around to add physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Use some of your savings to outfit your new MacBook Pro in Apple’s official 16-inch Leather Sleeve. It’s comprised of high-quality European Leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining for keeping your machine protected on-the-go. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Or if you want to pair some legacy peripherals with the machine, grab Anker’s 7-in-1 PowerExpand USB-C Hub instead.

Find more deals on everything Apple in our guide, including official iPhone cases, iTunes content, and more.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Designed for those who defy limits and change the world, the new MacBook Pro is by far the most powerful notebook we’ve ever made. With an immersive 16-inch Retina display, superfast processors, next-generation graphics, the largest battery capacity ever in a MacBook Pro, a new Magic Keyboard, and massive storage, it’s the ultimate pro notebook for the ultimate user.

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro to market. At the 13-inch size, Apple has both a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model. Of course, Apple has plenty of desktop offerings too, including Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro. The best MacBook deals can be found at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H. Woot began offering notable MacBook deals in late 2017, often focusing on refurbished and previous-generation deals. Apple kicks off its <a href="https://amzn.to/30wzcMB">13-inch MacBook Air lineup with a 1.6GHz dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 128GB of storage at $1,099</a>. An additional <a href="https://amzn.to/2R4C8gz">$200 upgrade</a> brings 256GB worth of storage. Upgrade to MacBook Pro <a href="https://amzn.to/2R3mHoD">from $1,299 on the 13-inch model</a> and <a href="https://amzn.to/38gXX1Z">starting at $2,399 for the 16-inch variation</a>. On the desktop side of things, Apple offers its iMac line in both a standard and Pro variation featuring 21- and 27-inch displays. <a href="https://amzn.to/2R1LMAy">Prices start at $1,099</a> on the entry-level model, with the <a href="https://amzn.to/2RqxUPg">high-end iMac Pro going from $4,999</a>. Mac mini is Apple's most affordable Mac, <a href="https://amzn.to/3ae5ErA">priced from $799</a>. Those creative professionals out there have found a home with the late 2019 Mac Pro, a powerhouse with a <a href="https://www.apple.com/mac-pro/">price tag to match from $5,999</a>. The best Mac deals generally top out at 33% off, but with a constantly rotating cast of new models rolling out from Apple, it's possible to save even further on previous-generation offerings. However, sacrifices may be made in these instances, such as ineligibility for AppleCare or a lack of original accessories.
