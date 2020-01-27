VIZIO’s 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar won’t break the bank at $130 (Save $50)

Amazon offers the VIZIO 36-inch 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar System (SB3621n) for $129.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart for $3 more. Normally selling for $180, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount and matches the all-time low. For those relying on the speakers built into your TV, VIZIO’s sound bar system is an affordable way to enjoy higher-quality audio. This model packs a DTS studio sound-enabled speaker array into its 36-inch form-factor. Bluetooth connectivity enters alongside optical and 3.5mm ports. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

For under $150, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable sound bar system. Those who can live without the additional subwoofer, and subsequently less bass, can grab VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-Channel Sound Bar for $79 at Amazon. This more affordable option may not have the same sound as our featured deal, but will surely still dish out better audio than a TV’s built-in speakers.

Looking for a more high-end way to enhance the audio in your home theater? Bring AirPlay 2 into the mix with Denon’s 5.2-Ch. A/V Receiver at $235. That marks a new all-time low and saves you $55.

VIZIO 36-inch 2.1-Channel Sound Bar System features:

Upgrade your home theater audio to a new level with the VIZIO 36″ 2.1 Channel Soundbar System (SB3621n-E8). TV shows, movies and sports games are enhanced with a room-filling audio experience with a wireless subwoofer for deep, booming bass up to 50 Hz. This VIZIO 36″ soundbar system is also Bluetooth compatible, so you can stream music not only from your TV but also from a smartphone or other mobile device in high quality.

