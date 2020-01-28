Stop eating deep fried food, loads of air fryers are up to $70 off today

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer (NS-AF53DSS0) for $49.99 shipped. Matched directly at Best Buy. This one is listed with a regular price of $120 but we have seen it down in the $80 range previously. Today’s deal is at least 40% off and is matching our previous mention on this model. One of the more attractive options on the market, it features a digital interface with a slick-looking display and a sleek stainless steel finish all the way around. The adjustable temperature settings can range from 180 to 400-degrees while the cooking basket can accomodate up to 5-quarts of deliciously air fried foods. Rated 4+ stars. But be sure to head below for even more air fryer deals.

Now if the option above is still a little too pricey for you, you’ll find some analog models in the list below for even less. While some of them are the same capacity as today’s lead deal, you won’t get the digital interface or LCD display with those models.

Today’s Best Air Fryer Deals:

Insignia 5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia digital control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A preprogrammed menu provides cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods, and its large capacity gives you plenty of space to prepare favorites for the whole family.

