LG’s latest ovens, dubbed InstaView Ranges, now offer quite a few great new features. They feature LG’s iconic “knock on” InstaView technology that lets you easily see what’s going on inside of your range. Plus, there’s even air frying functionality to help make faster, healthier meals in your own home.

LG’s latest ranges include builtin air fryers

While most people think of an air fryer is a countertop appliance, LG is trying to change the game. The latest LG InstaView Air Fry ranges offer both gas and electric models, which both come in two premium, fingerprint-resistant finishes, either Stainless Steel or Black Stainless Steel. There are air frying capabilities with Wi-Fi connectivity in LG’s latest ranges. It offers a smart cooking platform that brings hundreds of thousands of recipes in a “sleek and seamless package.”

The ranges offer 6.3-cubic feet of oven capacity, which helps to eliminate the need for the countertop appliance. This can aid in healthier cooking and reduces the need for oil, compared to traditional deep frying. There’s no preheating required here, so meals can “go from fridge to table faster than with conventional ovens.” Air frying with LG’s latest ranges uses True Convection technology, which circulates hot air at high speeds for crunch-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside goodness.

LG InstaView technology gives you easy viewing capabilities

LG’s InstaView is already present in the company’s lineup of fridges, but this is a first for its range lineup. InstaView lets you see what’s inside the oven with knocking twice on the glass window, which helps you not need to open the oven door unnecessarily. This can help increase energy efficiency and reduce cooking times.

Smarts beyond just cooking

LG’s latest range use the ThinQ app “so users can cook like a professional right at home.” This gives access to hundreds of thousands of recipes from smart cooking partners like Innit, SideChef, Drop, and Tovala. There are step-by-step instructions and exact temperatures tailored to selected recipes from smartphones to oven. Plus, the ovens work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for simple voice commands.

Pricing and availability

LG’s 2020 InstaView with Air Fry ranges start at $1,099 for electric and $1,199 for gas and will be available later this year.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s awesome to see companies combining kitchen appliances into one. I love air frying as it makes normal food extraordinary, at least in my opinion. Whether making you’re making wings at home for the big game in a few weeks or just want to make fries extra crispy, air frying is the technology to use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!