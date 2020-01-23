Add Bella’s family-sized 8-Qt. Air Fryer to your arsenal: $80 (33% off), more

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $120 at Best Buy, today’s deal is 33% or $40 off the going rate and the best price we can find. In fact, it is the most affordable 8-quart air fryer we can find from any trusted brand. The Best Buy-exclusive model features a touchscreen for making temperature adjustments and to choose which of the preset cooking modes is most suitable for the meal at hand. The oversized, 8-quart capacity can handle up to 6.6-pounds of food at a time and is sizable enough to feed the whole family or make enough fries for larger groups in one shot. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A very similar 3.7-quart model from Bella is also on sale today as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. But it goes for just $10 less than today’s featured deal and is only about half the size. Although, if you would prefer a smaller model, it might be worth considering something like this GoWISE 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer instead. It sells for under $56, includes eight preset cooking modes and will work just fine for side dishes and the like.

From cast iron cookware and Ninja blenders to deep deals on hot sauce in today’s Gold Box, now is a great time to refresh your kitchen arsenal and pantry. Our Home Goods Guide carries even more notable deals including tools and more, as well as details on the new Alexa-enabled LG oven ranges.

Bella Pro Series 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer:

Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. air fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once. This Bella Pro Series 8-qt. air fryer features stainless steel construction for added durability, and the pan and tray are dishwasher-safe for simple cleaning.

