iFi has been cranking out audio designs from France for a while now but its Aurora AirPlay-enabled speaker is just now finding its way stateside. After being announced last year, iFI is selling its latest creation at Amazon and other online retailers. This unique speaker departs from other AirPlay options on the market today with a sleek design and the promise of a high-end audio experience.

It leverages features like auto-configuration found in Sonos speakers to create a customized audio experience to fit your space. At $1,400, it’s more of an investment than similar speakers on the market today, but the design will more than make up for that for some consumers. Full details and availability can be found below.

iFI Audio brings Aurora stateside

At its core, the iFI Aurora claims to deliver a high-end audio experience with design to match. Looking at the specs alone, it appears to meet all of those marks.

The outside is made of a mix of aluminum, metal, and wood, delivering a striking design that stands out from other consumer-focused speakers. Inside is a blend of components that help iFi deliver on its promise of a high-end experience.

Russian 6N3P tubes, which are known to deliver a warm playback experience, offer a rare departure for an AirPlay speaker from the usual modern designs we see. The iFi Aurora takes modern connectivity and blends it with old school components for a unique take on an AirPlay speaker.

Alongside Apple’s preferred wireless connectivity, there is also support for Bluetooth and other mediums, including Spotify Connect via Wi-Fi and other hardwired connections. Support for high-resolution audio is backed by aptxHD/aptX/LDAC/HWA/AAC compatibility alongside a built-in DAC. There’s also four drivers, two tweeters, and a pair of steel passive radiators that round out the list of notable features here.

Pricing and availability

The iFi Aurora All in One Wireless Audio System retails for $1,400. Interested shoppers in the United States can buy it direct from iFi via Amazon at this time, although stock is dwindling at the time of our writing.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a lot to like here, particularly if you want an AirPlay speaker that doesn’t blend in with everything else on the market today. The $1,400 price tag is certainly no easy pill to swallow, but those looking for something unique are most likely willing to pay. I’m a big fan of the varying materials used here, which is a welcome departure from the usual plastic design we see.

Source: Uncrate

