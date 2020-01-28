At $13, Lenovo’s backpack affordably replaces an aging MacBook bag (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Casual Backpack (B210) for $13 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 40% off the regular rate and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. Whether you scored today’s 14-inch Chromebook deal or already own the largest MacBook Pro, this backpack is ready to haul it. A streamlined design lets this bag get straight to the point without a bunch of frills getting in the way, delivering a minimal look. If you’ve got some accessories to tote, a front pocket and a few compartments throughout make for some easy-to-use storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings allow you to easily keep your Mac, iPad, and other tech screens clean with Endust’s pre-moistened wipes at $5. Buyers will score 42 wipes that are ready to go at a moment’s notice.

If you aren’t sold on the Lenovo bag above, have a look at the deal we found yesterday on Under Armour’s Scrimmage Backpack. It’s fallen down to $23.50, slashing 30% off its regular rate.

Lenovo Casual Backpack features:

  • DURABLE DESIGN: Laptop backpack features a durable, water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric and streamlined design with a padded interior to protect your laptop, notebook and other important stuff.
  • COMFORTABLE FIT: This compact backpack has a quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps making it comfortable for all day use, plus a quick access front zippered pocket for extra storage.

