Save up to $200 on unlocked Moto Z3 Play Android smartphones priced from $150

B&H currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z3 Play 64GB Android Smartphone for $229.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $500, we’ve more recently been tracking a $400 going rate. Today’s offer is good for a $170 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Those who can live with less onboard storage can grab the 32GB model for $150, down from $350. Featuring a 6-inch AMOLED display, Moto Z3 Play sports 12 and 5MP dual rear cameras alongside expandable microSD storage up to 2TB. You’ll also be able to choose between unlocking the handset via a fingerprint sensor or with facial recognition. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 145 customers.

Use your savings to grab one of Amazon’s in-house USB-C cables and ensure your new smartphone is always charged up. Whether you plan on adding it to your everyday carry, the car, or just plan to keep around the house, at $7 it’s a must-have addition to the handset. Or if you don’t think the included 64/32GB of storage will cut it, Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for under $20 is another great way to use some of the leftover cash.

The Android handset deals don’t end with our featured offer though, as we’re still seeing the Pixel 3a bundled with $100 gift card at various retailers for $349. On top of that, Samsung’s Galaxy A50 is available from $250, saving you $100 and marking a new low.

Motorola Moto Z3 Play features:

Enjoy exceptional performance from this durable Motorola moto z3 play smartphone, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass. The 4GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor run intensive apps smoothly, while the 6-inch Full HD display offers a detailed picture. This Motorola moto z3 play smartphone has a 12MP camera with a low-light sensor, capturing clear photos in most environments.

