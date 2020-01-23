Samsung’s Galaxy A50 Smartphone drops to new low from $250 (Up to $100 off)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB US Edition Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Usually selling for $350, today’s offer saves you $50, matches the second-best overall, and comes within $25 of the holiday mention. If you don’t mind activating today, Best Buy will sell you the handset for $250, dropping to the lowest we’ve seen. Samsung’s new Galaxy A50 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Like many modern smartphones, its screen suffers from a notch which houses a 25MP camera. There’s also a fingerprint sensor built into the display and around back you’ll find a triple-camera array comprised of the main 25MP, 123-degree 8MP, and 5MP depth sensors. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 605 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Samsung’s Galaxy A50 handset rocks support for up to 512GB of additional storage. So with your savings from today’s deal, it’s easy to recommend grabbing one of Samsung’s microSDXC cards. A 128GB model will set you back $20, or you could spend a decent amount of your savings on a 256GB one at $33. In either case, you’ll be expanding upon the built-in 64GB of storage, which is ideal for housing photos, videos, and more.

Elsewhere in the Android world, we’re still seeing Sony’s unlocked Xperia 10 Plus Android smartphone from $280. Or to load up your new handset with discounted apps and games, swing by our Android roundup from earlier.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Android Smartphone features:

Stay connected with this Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone. The 6.4-inch Full HD+ display provides crisp, detailed visuals and accurate touch operations, while the 64GB of storage offers plenty of space for your applications and media files. This Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone has 12GB of RAM for working with multiple windows simultaneously, and the 4000 mAh battery offers up to 14 hours of internet usage time.

