Cuisinart’s modern 12-Cup Coffee Maker drops down to $50 (Today only, 50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker (DCC-4000) for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. It is still fetching $100+ at Williams Sonoma for comparison. Featuring a 12-cup tapered glass carafe and a sort of high-end Technivorm design, this is one of the more modern-looking Cuisinart brewers out there. Along with the slick digital display, features include auto shut-off, brew strength controls, a keep warm function, water filtering, and a pause option so you can sneak a cup in before it’s finished brewing. Rated 4+ stars from 150 Amazon customers and ships with a 3-year warranty. More details below.

But if the modern design and features on today’s lead deal don’t get you excited, a simple drip brewer will likely do the trick. Black+Decker makes a basic 12-cup model you can score for $22 right now, but if you can get away with a 5-cup carafe, check out the highly-rated AmazonBasics Coffeemaker for just over $18. Both options carry solid 4+ star ratings from as many as 5,500 Amazon customers.

We also have Proctor-Silex’s thermal Airpot down at $20 (Reg. $30) right now, plus even more kitchenware deals right here. And don’t forget, you can score a free $10 Target gift card while you’re purchasing your Super Bowl groceries this week.

Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker:

Hotter Coffee with expert Coffee making technology to ensure hotter Coffee temperature without sacrificing flavor or quality

Brew strength control allows you to select regular or bold Coffee flavor

Fully automatic with 24-hour Programmability, self-clean, 1-4 cup setting, auto-off (0-4 hours), and optional ready alert tone

12-Cup glass carafe with decorative stainless steel handle

