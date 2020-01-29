Cuisinart’s modern 12-Cup Coffee Maker drops down to $50 (Today only, 50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker (DCC-4000) for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. It is still fetching $100+ at Williams Sonoma for comparison. Featuring a 12-cup tapered glass carafe and a sort of high-end Technivorm design, this is one of the more modern-looking Cuisinart brewers out there. Along with the slick digital display, features include auto shut-off, brew strength controls, a keep warm function, water filtering, and a pause option so you can sneak a cup in before it’s finished brewing. Rated 4+ stars from 150 Amazon customers and ships with a 3-year warranty. More details below.
But if the modern design and features on today’s lead deal don’t get you excited, a simple drip brewer will likely do the trick. Black+Decker makes a basic 12-cup model you can score for $22 right now, but if you can get away with a 5-cup carafe, check out the highly-rated AmazonBasics Coffeemaker for just over $18. Both options carry solid 4+ star ratings from as many as 5,500 Amazon customers.
We also have Proctor-Silex’s thermal Airpot down at $20 (Reg. $30) right now, plus even more kitchenware deals right here. And don’t forget, you can score a free $10 Target gift card while you’re purchasing your Super Bowl groceries this week.
Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker:
- Hotter Coffee with expert Coffee making technology to ensure hotter Coffee temperature without sacrificing flavor or quality
- Brew strength control allows you to select regular or bold Coffee flavor
- Fully automatic with 24-hour Programmability, self-clean, 1-4 cup setting, auto-off (0-4 hours), and optional ready alert tone
- 12-Cup glass carafe with decorative stainless steel handle
