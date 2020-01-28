Target offering $10 gift card with $50 grocery purchase before the Super Bowl

Target is currently offering a $10 gift card when you purchase $50 or more worth of groceries. The big game is under a week away, so this is a great way to stock up on necessities and save some cash. Effectively, if you spend $50 here, you’ll be saving 20%. The gift card is good on future purchases, and can be tied to your Target account through the app for easy checkout. Whether you need wings, pizza rolls, Coca-Cola, Doritos, burger meat, or something entirely different, be sure to check this out. Head below for the full terms and conditions, but know that you can use this promotion in-store, for DriveUp, or through Shipt same-day delivery.

Whatever your grocery needs are, Target offers the right selection online and in store to suit your taste and budget. We’ve got you covered for everything from grocery delivery service to food gifts and baskets. We offer easy and convenient ways to buy groceries, both online and with the Target App, including same-day grocery delivery. Check out our online grocery shopping services, such as Target Restock and Same Day Delivery, to see which you’d like to try first and get groceries delivered to your door.

Choose from different categories like dairy, cereals, beverages like bottled water and soda/pop and more—you’re all set, from breakfast to dinner. When you don’t have the time for an elaborate meal, you can also try our easy meal options: heat-and-serve pizzas, entrees and side dishes, or grab-and-go sandwiches and salads. Stock your pantry with grocery essentials like fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, fresh meat, snacks, candy, mints, and chocolate, whole bean and ground coffee, and more. Shop at Target to enjoy the best prices and deals—and convenient grocery home delivery options—on the choicest food, beverage and grocery items.