Score an all-time low on the Bose SoundSport Free earbuds at $139 (Save 30%)

Amazon currently offers the Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $139 shipped in Midnight Blue. Also available for $1 more direct from Bose. Normally selling for $199, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches the all-time low, which was set for the first time back in December. Cut the cord on your workout headphones with the Bose SoundSport Free. With up to 15-hours of battery life thanks to the included charging case, these earbuds tout IPX4-waterproofing. On top of rocking a volume-optimized EQ that allows music to “sound full and balanced at any volume,” there’s also a “find My buds” feature in case you misplace the SoundSport Free. Over 13,200 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

For those in the market for a more affordable pair of workout earbuds, it’s worth considering Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo instead. These $40 alternatives feature water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20 hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 6,900 customers.

We’re also still seeing the first notable price cut to date on Amazon’s new Echo Buds, which have dropped to $90. That’s alongside the Powerbeats Pro discount that’s still live at $185.

Bose SoundSport Free features:

Demanding workouts demand SoundSport Free wireless headphones. They’re completely free of wires, so you’ll enjoy complete freedom of movement. They’re sweat and weather resistant, too. Bose® StayHear+ Sport tips are designed to stay secure and comfortable all workout long. And the earbuds are packed full of technology that makes your music sound so clear and powerful, you’ll push past your limits.

