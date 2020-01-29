Stamina’s ATS Air Rower Machine now $220 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $300), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 30% off Stamina fitness equipment. You can grab the Stamina ATS Air Rower Machine for $219.97 shipped. Regularly $300, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since April of last year when it also dropped down to $220. It goes for $400 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, for comparison. This machine uses wind resistance which means the harder you row the more resistance you’ll feel. Features include a multifunction LCD display, padded upholstered seat, and textured hand grips, as well as a foldable steel frame with wheels for easy storage. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,250 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Stamina fitness Gold Box sale right here. You’ll also find deals on back stretch benches and the Wonder Exercise Bike starting from $80 shipped.

While we are talking fitness gear, we still have Trigger Point foam rollers from $12.50 and loads of deals on earbuds for your 2020 workouts from Anker, Bose, Beats, and more. You’ll also want to browse through the new Serena Williams Amazon store for loads of ideas on tennis gear, and more.

Stamina ATS Air Rower Machine:

Rowing on the Stamina ATS Air Rower 1399 helps burn calories, build total body strength and improve your hearth health.

One of the main benefits of air resistance is that it always matches your pace. Row harder if you desire more resistance and ease off if you want less.

During your routine, track speed, distance, time and calories burned with the large, easy-to-read LCD display.

