Keep your laptop safe with Pelican’s waterproof case: $130 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the Pelican Laptop Protector Case for $129.95 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has it for over $200 right now and this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This case is watertight and dustproof, making it a crucial part for anyone who works on-the-go. The inside is foam-filled for drop protection, and the case can hold up to 17-inch laptops, which includes Apple’s latest 16-inch model. Plus, there’s a lid organizer to ensure that all of your other necessities are always within reach. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

For something a little thinner, Pelican offers a case that’s built to just fit your computer. It comes in at under $60 on Amazon, saving you more than 50% over today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that there’s not really enough room for tons of accessories in this one.

Looking for a new computer to carry around? Well, we have the roundups for you. Let’s start on the gaming side, where you’ll find $800 off ASUS’ high-end laptop which packs an RTX 2080 graphics card (plus more from $199). However, Apple fans will enjoy this high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro with an i9 processor at $1,300 off. That’s right, you can grab this spec’d out machine for $2,199 right now.

Pelican Laptop Protector Case features:

The black 1495CC2 Laptop Computer Protector Case from Pelican is a hard, watertight, crushproof, and dust proof case made to carry a laptop computer. It has a lid organizer and high density pick ‘n pluck foam for a laptop computer up to a 17″ screen. It is carried by a padded fold down handle, and an included removable padded ergonomic shoulder strap.

