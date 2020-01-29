Keep your laptop safe with Pelican’s waterproof case: $130 (Reg. $200)

- Jan. 29th 2020 4:44 pm ET

Get this deal
$200+ $130
0

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the Pelican Laptop Protector Case for $129.95 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has it for over $200 right now and this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This case is watertight and dustproof, making it a crucial part for anyone who works on-the-go. The inside is foam-filled for drop protection, and the case can hold up to 17-inch laptops, which includes Apple’s latest 16-inch model. Plus, there’s a lid organizer to ensure that all of your other necessities are always within reach. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

For something a little thinner, Pelican offers a case that’s built to just fit your computer. It comes in at under $60 on Amazon, saving you more than 50% over today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that there’s not really enough room for tons of accessories in this one.

Looking for a new computer to carry around? Well, we have the roundups for you. Let’s start on the gaming side, where you’ll find $800 off ASUS’ high-end laptop which packs an RTX 2080 graphics card (plus more from $199). However, Apple fans will enjoy this high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro with an i9 processor at $1,300 off. That’s right, you can grab this spec’d out machine for $2,199 right now.

Pelican Laptop Protector Case features:

The black 1495CC2 Laptop Computer Protector Case from Pelican is a hard, watertight, crushproof, and dust proof case made to carry a laptop computer. It has a lid organizer and high density pick ‘n pluck foam for a laptop computer up to a 17″ screen. It is carried by a padded fold down handle, and an included removable padded ergonomic shoulder strap.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$200+ $130
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
B&H Pelican

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide