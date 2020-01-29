Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop Computer with 2.6GHz i7/16GB/1TB for $1,999.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Note: Amazon’s stock is currently running low, but you can still purchase it there to lock in the discounted rate. For comparison, this laptop normally goes for $2,900 and B&H offers it at just under $2,800 on special order right now. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus S does it all. It offers Intel’s 6-core i7, NVIDIA’s high-end RTX 2080 8GB graphics card, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for ultra-fast storage. Plus, it brings a 240Hz display to the table, which also offers HDR and a 1080p resolution for high-speed gaming. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other gaming computers on sale:

Don’t forget about Razer’s Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop, which is currently $500 off right now. It packs a larger 17-inch display when compared to today’s lead deal, but steps down to 144Hz there, so do keep that in mind. Also, those on a tighter budget will want to check out Samsung’s 12-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2, which is on sale for $395.50 from $500.

On the gaming accessory side, be sure to look at Amazon’s Gold Box. The deals there start at $17 and include storage, microphones, webcams, and more. Something else that we recently spotted was Wenger’s Synergy Backpack, which is down to $57 from $75 and makes toting your new gaming rig super simple.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S features:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8GB

Intel Core i7-9750h Hexa-Core processor

15.6” 240Hz 3ms HDR IPS-Type full HD (1920×1080) Display

0.62” thin, 4.6 lbs ultraportable military-grade magnesium alloy body with premium metal cover

Customizable 4-zone Asus Aura RGB Gaming Keyboard

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!