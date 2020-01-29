Apple’s mid-2018 high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro drops to $2,199 (Orig. $3,499)

B&H is currently offering the the mid-2018 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.9GHz/32GB/512GB for $2,199 shipped. Having originally sold for $3,499, right now you’d pay $2,719 for a refurbished model directly from Apple. Today’s offer matches our previous offer from back in the summer of 2019 and is the lowest we’ve seen since. For those who don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple, the 2018 MacBook Pro offers some compelling specs at a more affordable price. You’ll find 32GB of RAM as well as a 512GB SSD packed into a 15.4-inch Retina display powered by a 2.9GHz processor. There’s also the Touch Bar and Touch ID, up to 10-hours of battery life, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well. Learn more in our hands-on review.

With plenty of savings left over from today’s lead deal, a great way to use some of that cash would be to outfit your new MacBook Pro with Apple’s official 15-inch Leather Sleeve. It’s comprised of high-quality European Leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining for keeping your machine protected on-the-go. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Or if you want to pair some legacy peripherals with the machine, grab Anker’s 7-in-1 PowerExpand USB-C Hub instead.

In the market for a more recent machine from Apple? Today’s your lucky day, as over at Best Buy, you’ll be able to save up to $400 on a selection of MacBooks as part of its 24-hour flash sale.

15-inch MacBook Pro features:

Touch Bar with integrated Touch ID sensor

15.4-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology

2880-by-1800 native resolution at 220 pixels per inch

32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 onboard memory

512GB SSD

720p FaceTime HD Camera

Radeon Pro Graphics 560X

