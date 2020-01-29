Save $105 on Samsung’s 12-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 on sale for $395.50

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 M3/4GB/64GB for $395.30 shipped. Usually selling for $500, today’s offer saves you 21%, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since September. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display and folding 360-degree hinge. It’s based around an Intel M3 processor, and packs 4GB of RAM alongside 64GB of SSD storage. Plus, all-day battery life means Samsung’s Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, or just kicking back and watching Netflix. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers largely agree, as it carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 150 customers. More details below.

Weighing just under 3-pounds, Samsung’s Chromebook still manages to pack a portable form-factor despite rocking a more premium build. So if you’ll be looking to take full advantage of that, a great way to make use of the savings from today’s featured deal is by picking up the AmazonBasics 13-inch Laptop Sleeve. Grabbing this accessory will only run you an extra $11.50, making it an affordable way to protect your new Chromebook when out and about.

For a more entry-level way to enjoy Chrome OS, we’re still seeing the ASUS Chromebook 14 on sale for $179. Down from $260, this option sports a USB-C port and more.

S amsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Get more done anywhere, anytime, with the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus (V2). Stay on top of your projects with the built-in pen, two cameras and full Google experience right at your fingertips. And cross more off your list without slowing down with a powerful battery and fast Intel Core m3 processor. At just under 3 pounds, the Chromebook Plus (V2) is incredibly lightweight. You can easily fold it into tablet mode for comfortable viewing and browsing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!