Score 96 cups of Starbucks Pike Place coffee pods from $38 today (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering 96-pack of Starbucks Pike Place Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods for $39.97 shipped. But you can knock the price down to $37.97 if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want deliveries coming to your door every month. Regularly up to $50 at Amazon, today’s offer is a few bucks under the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This medium roast blend is described as well-rounded with “subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts.” These K-cups are designed for your Keurig single-serve brewer (or other compatible models) and are made of highly-recyclable materials. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Now, if you’re not picky about having Starbucks pods ready to go in the morning, there are options for less. Amazon’s highly-rated Solimo Medium Roast Coffee Pods carry very similar ratings and go for even less. You can score a 100-pack for $30 or even less with Subscribe & Save. So that’s 4 more pods for about $10 less than today’s Starbucks offer.

Add some foamy milk to your single-serve brew with this standalone VAVA Electric frother while it’s on sale for $30. But if you prefer you some drip coffee instead, check out this deal on Cuisinart’s modern 12-Cup Coffee Maker at $50 (Today only, 50% off).

Starbucks Pike Place Roast K-Cups:

Starbucks Pike Place Roast is well-rounded with subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts, balancing the smooth mouthfeel. It is a medium-roasted coffee: smooth and balanced with rich, approachable flavors. We are changing our packaging to make our K-Cup pods recyclable as part of our commitment to sustainable practices. You may receive either package for a limited time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!