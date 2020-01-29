Make a latte or cappuccino at home with this $30 electric milk frother

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA Electric Milk Frother for $29.99 shipped with the code W2EH5SEJ at checkout. Down from its over $40 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked outside of Black Friday discounts, where it fell to just over $26. If you love the taste of lattes or cappuccinos at a coffee shop, why not just make them at home? Using this milk frother, you’ll be able to warm and froth, warm, or froth cool your milk or creamer for a delicious cup of coffee. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? This handheld frothing wand is just $11 Prime shipped. While it won’t be able to heat your milk or creamer at the same time as frothing, it does provide a lower-cost option if you just like your milk frothy.

Be sure to check out Cuisinart’s modern 12-Cup Coffee Maker, which dropped down to $50 for today only. Currently, at a 50% discount, this coffee maker belongs in every modern kitchen.

VAVA Milk Frother features:

Perfect Milk Frother at a Touch: 4 different settings let you indulge in café-style coffee drinks with different textures of froth (Hot Dense Foam, Hot Airy Foam, Hot Milk, Cold Froth), or standard latte-style hot milk at the press of a button

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!