Timbuk2’s offering up to 50% off + extra 10% off your purchase: MacBook bags, more

Timbuk2’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off select styles and an extra 10% off with promo code 10MORE at checkout. Inside the event find deals on MacBook backpacks, briefcases, luggage, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Be sure to take the Especial Medio Cycling Backpack throughout your daily commute that’s on sale for $98. For comparison, this backpack was originally priced at $179. You can easily store your 15-inch MacBook in this bag and it has cushioned straps for added comfort. It’s also reflective to help keep you visible in low light and has a water bottle pocket for convenience. This is a nice option for work, traveling, school, or everyday use. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

Also, be sure to check out the Timex Sale that’s offering up to 55% off popular watches for men and women.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!