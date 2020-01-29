Timex takes up to 50% off watches and accessories that will elevate your look

- Jan. 29th 2020 11:56 am ET

0

Timex takes up to 50% off select styles of watches and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Expedition Field Chronograph Watch is on sale for $67, which is down from its original rate of $95. This watch has a large face with a light up dial that can be seen no matter the time of day. It’s also water-resistant up to 30-meters and comes in two color options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Addison Double Wrap Watch is another standout and it’s on sale for $68. To compare, this watch was originally priced at $85. I love how versatile this style is and its wrap look will add a fun touch to any outfit.

Our top picks for women include:

